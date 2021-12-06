Adv Auto Parts 229.88
Abbott Labs 132.42
ADM 63.13
Alliant Energy 57.93
Ameriprise 293.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,877.86
Boeing 205.88
Bank of America 44.15
BP PLC ADR 27.34
ConAgra Foods 31.77
Caterpillar 201.32
Clorox 168.71
Chevron-Texaco 116.23
Darling Int’l 65.87
Deere & Co. 354.36
Dollar General 225.51
Ennis Bus Forms 19.43
Eaton Corp 169.78
Exelon 53.53
Fastenal 62.00
General Electric 96.00
Goodyear Tire 21.49
Harley Davidson 37.68
Hewlett Packard 36.93
IBM 119.89
International Paper 47.03
Illinois Tool Works 239.24
Johnson & Johnson 162.92
JP Morgan 160.24
Kohl’s 51.06
McDonald’s Corp. 255.88
Merck & Co. 73.43
Microsoft 326.19
Pepsico 166.42
Pfizer 51.49
Principal Financial 69.98
Proctor & Gamble 152.17
Prudential 104.21
Sherwin Williams 341.28
Target 242.93
Tyson Foods 83.47
Texas Instruments 194.61
Union Pacific 246.03
US Bancorp 56.87
US Cellular 31.61
Verizon 51.06
Walt Disney Co. 150.37
Wal-Mart 138.99
Williams Co. 27.31
