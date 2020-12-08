Adv Auto Parts 152.78
Abbott Labs 106.81
ADM 50.36
Alliant Energy 52.76
Ameriprise 192.36
AutoZone, Inc 1,095.99
Boeing 236.57
Bank of America 28.93
BP PLC ADR 21.79
ConAgra Foods 35.69
Caterpillar 178.84
Clorox 202.88
ChevronTexaco 91.55
Darling Int’l 50.70
Deere & Co. 252.60
Dollar General 211.37
Ennis Bus Forms 17.21
Eaton Corp 117.86
Exelon 41.32
Fastenal 49.10
General Electric 10.96
Goodyear Tire 10.82
Harley Davidson 39.36
Hewlett Packard 23.51
IBM 125.71
International Paper 49.09
Illinois Tool Works 206.29
Johnson & Johnson 151.55
JP Morgan 122.00
Kohl’s 40.09
McDonald’s Corp. 208.39
Merck & Co. 83.18
Microsoft 216.01
Pepsico 145.52
Pfizer 42.55
Principal Financial 50.77
Proctor & Gamble 138.05
Prudential 80.25
Sherwin Williams 719.26
Target 172.77
Tyson Foods 68.41
Texas Instruments 166.68
Union Pacific 205.21
US Bancorp 44.98
US Cellular 30.58
Verizon 61.45
Walt Disney Co. 153.72
Wal-Mart 149.45
Williams Co. 22.10
