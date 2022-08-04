Adv Auto Parts  191.56

Abbott Labs   109.72

ADM  82.02

Ameriprise   270.48

AutoZone, Inc.   2,164.13

Boeing   166.50

Bank of America   33.40

BP PLC ADR  29.35

ConAgra Foods   33.99

Caterpillar   183.64

Clorox   137.76

Chevron Texaco   151.14

Darling Int'l.   71.68

Deere & Co.  342.38

Dollar General  251.28

Walt Disney Co.   108.12

Ennis Business Forms  21.59

Eaton Corp.   148.71

Exelon   45.06

Fastenal   52.29

General Electric  73.67

Goodyear Tire  12.57

Harley Davidson   37.11

Hewlett Packard 14.29

IBM   131.64

International Paper   41.87

Illinois Tool Works   209.42

JP Morgan  56.69

Johnson & Johnson   171.79

Kohl's 30.02

Alliant Energy   61.15

McDonald's Corp.   260.64

Merck & Co.  86.82

Microsoft   283.65

Pepisco   175.87

Pfizer 49.86

Principal Financial 67.98

Proctor & Gamble   144.65

Prudential   95.95

Sherwin Williams   243.09

Target  166.56

Tyson Foods  86.57

Texas Instruments   184.91

Union Pacific   227.35

US Bancorp   47.07

US Cellular   29.06

Verizon  44.43

Williams. Co.   31.91

Wal-Mart   125.57

Tags

Trending Video