Adv Auto Parts 191.56
Abbott Labs 109.72
ADM 82.02
Ameriprise 270.48
AutoZone, Inc. 2,164.13
Boeing 166.50
Bank of America 33.40
BP PLC ADR 29.35
ConAgra Foods 33.99
Caterpillar 183.64
Clorox 137.76
Chevron Texaco 151.14
Darling Int'l. 71.68
Deere & Co. 342.38
Dollar General 251.28
Walt Disney Co. 108.12
Ennis Business Forms 21.59
Eaton Corp. 148.71
Exelon 45.06
Fastenal 52.29
General Electric 73.67
Goodyear Tire 12.57
Harley Davidson 37.11
Hewlett Packard 14.29
IBM 131.64
International Paper 41.87
Illinois Tool Works 209.42
JP Morgan 56.69
Johnson & Johnson 171.79
Kohl's 30.02
Alliant Energy 61.15
McDonald's Corp. 260.64
Merck & Co. 86.82
Microsoft 283.65
Pepisco 175.87
Pfizer 49.86
Principal Financial 67.98
Proctor & Gamble 144.65
Prudential 95.95
Sherwin Williams 243.09
Target 166.56
Tyson Foods 86.57
Texas Instruments 184.91
Union Pacific 227.35
US Bancorp 47.07
US Cellular 29.06
Verizon 44.43
Williams. Co. 31.91
Wal-Mart 125.57
