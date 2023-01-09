Adv Auto Parts  152.24

Abbott Labs   112.16

ADM  85.32

Ameriprise   321.24

AutoZone, Inc.   2,440.77

Boeing   208.57

Bank of America   33.89

BP PLC ADR  34.77

ConAgra Foods   40.41

Caterpillar   246.62

Clorox   142.66

Chevron Texaco   175.22

Darling Int'l.   63.83

Deere & Co. 428.20

Dollar General  241.09

Walt Disney Co.   94.77

Ennis Business Forms  21.67

Eaton Corp.   160.87

Exelon   44.15

Fastenal   47.95

General Electric   72.67

Goodyear Tire  11.12

Harley Davidson   43.24

Hewlett Packard 16.97

IBM   143.55

International Paper  37.02

Illinois Tool Works   227.03

JP Morgan  55.02

Johnson & Johnson   175.58

Kohl's 26.33

Alliant Energy   55.44

McDonald's Corp.   267.26

Merck & Co.  110.38

Microsoft   227.12

Pepisco   179.33

Pfizer 48.39

Principal Financial 86.87

Proctor & Gamble   152.04

Prudential   98.26

Sherwin Williams   236.01

Target  156.35

Tyson Foods  65.71

Texas Instruments   176.68

Union Pacific   211.42

US Bancorp   46.63

US Cellular   22.88

Verizon  41.37

Williams. Co.   32.64

Wal-Mart   144.95

