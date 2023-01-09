Adv Auto Parts 152.24
Abbott Labs 112.16
ADM 85.32
Ameriprise 321.24
AutoZone, Inc. 2,440.77
Boeing 208.57
Bank of America 33.89
BP PLC ADR 34.77
ConAgra Foods 40.41
Caterpillar 246.62
Clorox 142.66
Chevron Texaco 175.22
Darling Int'l. 63.83
Deere & Co. 428.20
Dollar General 241.09
Walt Disney Co. 94.77
Ennis Business Forms 21.67
Eaton Corp. 160.87
Exelon 44.15
Fastenal 47.95
General Electric 72.67
Goodyear Tire 11.12
Harley Davidson 43.24
Hewlett Packard 16.97
IBM 143.55
International Paper 37.02
Illinois Tool Works 227.03
JP Morgan 55.02
Johnson & Johnson 175.58
Kohl's 26.33
Alliant Energy 55.44
McDonald's Corp. 267.26
Merck & Co. 110.38
Microsoft 227.12
Pepisco 179.33
Pfizer 48.39
Principal Financial 86.87
Proctor & Gamble 152.04
Prudential 98.26
Sherwin Williams 236.01
Target 156.35
Tyson Foods 65.71
Texas Instruments 176.68
Union Pacific 211.42
US Bancorp 46.63
US Cellular 22.88
Verizon 41.37
Williams. Co. 32.64
Wal-Mart 144.95
