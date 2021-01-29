Adv Auto Parts 149.14
Abbott Labs 123.59
ADM 50.01
Alliant Energy 48.65
Ameriprise 197.87
AutoZone, Inc 1,118.37
Boeing 194.19
Bank of America 29.65
BP PLC ADR 22.22
ConAgra Foods 34.60
Caterpillar 182.84
Clorox 209.46
ChevronTexaco 85.20
Darling Int’l 62.01
Deere & Co. 288.80
Dollar General 194.61
Ennis Bus Forms 18.20
Eaton Corp 117.70
Exelon 41.56
Fastenal 45.59
General Electric 10.68
Goodyear Tire 10.55
Harley Davidson 40.09
Hewlett Packard 24.34
IBM 119.11
International Paper 50.31
Illinois Tool Works 194.21
Johnson & Johnson 163.13
JP Morgan 128.67
Kohl’s 44.06
McDonald’s Corp. 207.84
Merck & Co. 77.07
Microsoft 231.96
Pepsico 136.57
Pfizer 35.90
Principal Financial 49.27
Proctor & Gamble 128.21
Prudential 78.28
Sherwin Williams 681.90
Target 181.17
Tyson Foods 64.31
Texas Instruments 165.69
Union Pacific 197.47
US Bancorp 42.85
US Cellular 31.18
Verizon 54.75
Walt Disney Co. 168.17
Wal-Mart 140.49
Williams Co. 21.23
