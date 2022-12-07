Adv Auto Parts 146.65
Abbott Labs 104.81
ADM 93.17
Ameriprise 322.00
AutoZone, Inc. 2,455.26
Boeing 176.50
Bank of America 32.74
BP PLC ADR 33.91
ConAgra Foods 38.23
Caterpillar 228.98
Clorox 149.32
Chevron Texaco 172.52
Darling Int'l. 63.04
Deere & Co. 440.65
Dollar General 248.97
Walt Disney Co. 92.15
Ennis Business Forms 23.04
Eaton Corp. 157.27
Exelon 42.31
Fastenal 50.25
General Electric 85.00
Goodyear Tire 10.65
Harley Davidson 46.26
Hewlett Packard 16.06
IBM 147.27
International Paper 36.15
Illinois Tool Works 220.10
JP Morgan 55.60
Johnson & Johnson 177.17
Kohl's 27.47
Alliant Energy 54.50
McDonald's Corp. 270.34
Merck & Co. 110.09
Microsoft 244.37
Pepisco 182.18
Pfizer 50.24
Principal Financial 90.24
Proctor & Gamble 150.24
Prudential 102.63
Sherwin Williams 251.12
Target 153.76
Tyson Foods 67.34
Texas Instruments 173.75
Union Pacific 212.22
US Bancorp 43.56
US Cellular 20.35
Verizon 37.17
Williams. Co. 33.79
Wal-Mart 149.11
