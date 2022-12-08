Adv Auto Parts  146.59

Abbott Labs   106.92

ADM  92.40

Ameriprise   323.09

AutoZone, Inc.   2,488.90

Boeing   179.08

Bank of America   32.44

BP PLC ADR  33.93

ConAgra Foods   38.49

Caterpillar   230.92

Clorox   150.21

Chevron Texaco   173.54

Darling Int'l.   61.59

Deere & Co.  442.93

Dollar General  248.70

Walt Disney Co.  92.55

Ennis Business Forms  22.91

Eaton Corp.   158.75

Exelon   41.77

Fastenal   51.17

General Electric   83.63

Goodyear Tire  10.65

Harley Davidson   45.71

Hewlett Packard 16.29

IBM   147.78

International Paper   36.17

Illinois Tool Works   221.32

JP Morgan  55.88

Johnson & Johnson   177.20

Kohl's 27.10

Alliant Energy  55.47

McDonald's Corp.   273.39

Merck & Co.  110.85

Microsoft   247.40

Pepisco   183.78

Pfizer 51.78

Principal Financial 89.11

Proctor & Gamble   151.32

Prudential   101.60

Sherwin Williams   254.45

Target  154.21

Tyson Foods  63.86

Texas Instruments   176.36

Union Pacific   213.03

US Bancorp   43.56

US Cellular   19.43

Verizon  37.10

Williams. Co.   32.91

Wal-Mart   148.78

Tags

Trending Video