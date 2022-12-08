Adv Auto Parts 146.59
Abbott Labs 106.92
ADM 92.40
Ameriprise 323.09
AutoZone, Inc. 2,488.90
Boeing 179.08
Bank of America 32.44
BP PLC ADR 33.93
ConAgra Foods 38.49
Caterpillar 230.92
Clorox 150.21
Chevron Texaco 173.54
Darling Int'l. 61.59
Deere & Co. 442.93
Dollar General 248.70
Walt Disney Co. 92.55
Ennis Business Forms 22.91
Eaton Corp. 158.75
Exelon 41.77
Fastenal 51.17
General Electric 83.63
Goodyear Tire 10.65
Harley Davidson 45.71
Hewlett Packard 16.29
IBM 147.78
International Paper 36.17
Illinois Tool Works 221.32
JP Morgan 55.88
Johnson & Johnson 177.20
Kohl's 27.10
Alliant Energy 55.47
McDonald's Corp. 273.39
Merck & Co. 110.85
Microsoft 247.40
Pepisco 183.78
Pfizer 51.78
Principal Financial 89.11
Proctor & Gamble 151.32
Prudential 101.60
Sherwin Williams 254.45
Target 154.21
Tyson Foods 63.86
Texas Instruments 176.36
Union Pacific 213.03
US Bancorp 43.56
US Cellular 19.43
Verizon 37.10
Williams. Co. 32.91
Wal-Mart 148.78
