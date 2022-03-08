Adv Auto Parts 200.58
Abbott Labs 116.11
ADM 83.13
Ameriprise 261.39
AutoZone, Inc. 1,849.12
Boeing 173.80
Bank of America 38.59
BP PLC ADR 29.75
ConAgra Foods 30.95
Caterpillar 210.00
Clorox 138.44
Chevron Texaco 170.53
Darling Int'l. 72.86
Deere & Co. 364.93
Dollar General 199.26
Walt Disney Co. 131.75
Ennis Business Forms 18.26
Eaton Corp. 146.20
Exelon 43.49
Fastenal 54.16
General Electric 88.15
Goodyear Tire 12.40
Harley Davidson 37.24
Hewlett Packard 16.09
IBM 125.68
International Paper 41.61
Illinois Tool Works 203.52
JP Morgan 58.11
Johnson & Johnson 168.72
Kohl's 53.35
Alliant Energy 60.49
McDonald's Corp. 222.79
Merck & Co. 76.95
Microsoft 275.85
Pepisco 157.87
Pfizer 47.44
Principal Financial 64.89
Proctor & Gamble 146.79
Prudential 103.70
Sherwin Williams 239.85
Target 208.81
Tyson Foods 92.32
Texas Instruments 167.34
Union Pacific 253.47
US Bancorp 53.25
US Cellular 29.02
Verizon 53.25
Williams. Co. 32.86
Wal-Mart 138.74
