Adv Auto Parts   200.58

Abbott Labs   116.11

ADM   83.13

Ameriprise   261.39

AutoZone, Inc.   1,849.12

Boeing   173.80

Bank of America   38.59

BP PLC ADR   29.75

ConAgra Foods   30.95

Caterpillar   210.00

Clorox   138.44

Chevron Texaco   170.53

Darling Int'l.   72.86

Deere & Co.   364.93

Dollar General   199.26

Walt Disney Co.   131.75

Ennis Business Forms   18.26

Eaton Corp.   146.20

Exelon   43.49

Fastenal   54.16

General Electric   88.15

Goodyear Tire   12.40

Harley Davidson   37.24

Hewlett Packard 16.09

IBM   125.68

International Paper   41.61

Illinois Tool Works   203.52

JP Morgan   58.11

Johnson & Johnson   168.72

Kohl's   53.35

Alliant Energy   60.49

McDonald's Corp.   222.79

Merck & Co.   76.95

Microsoft   275.85

Pepisco   157.87

Pfizer   47.44

Principal Financial   64.89

Proctor & Gamble   146.79

Prudential   103.70

Sherwin Williams   239.85

Target   208.81

Tyson Foods   92.32

Texas Instruments   167.34

Union Pacific   253.47

US Bancorp   53.25

US Cellular   29.02

Verizon   53.25

Williams. Co.   32.86

Wal-Mart   138.74

Tags

Trending Video