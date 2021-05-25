Adv Auto Parts 188.00
Abbott Labs 118.40
ADM 66.59
Alliant Energy 57.60
Ameriprise 253.50
AutoZone, Inc 1,420.56
Boeing 240.74
Bank of America 42.01
BP PLC ADR 26.28
ConAgra Foods 38.11
Caterpillar 237.17
Clorox 178.65
Chevron-Texaco 103.87
Darling Int’l 67.69
Deere & Co. 360.69
Dollar General 198.87
Ennis Bus Forms 20.72
Eaton Corp 142.81
Exelon 44.91
Fastenal 52.69
General Electric 13.12
Goodyear Tire 18.70
Harley Davidson 46.59
Hewlett Packard 31.86
IBM 143.79
International Paper 63.58
Illinois Tool Works 232.57
Johnson & Johnson 170.08
JP Morgan 161.85
Kohl’s 55.06
McDonald’s Corp. 232.14
Merck & Co. 77.50
Microsoft 251.72
Pepsico 148.30
Pfizer 39.33
Principal Financial 63.99
Proctor & Gamble 138.43
Prudential 104.37
Sherwin Williams 285.59
Target 225.30
Tyson Foods 80.21
Texas Instruments 188.70
Union Pacific 221.94
US Bancorp 59.65
US Cellular 37.23
Verizon 56.48
Walt Disney Co. 176.17
Wal-Mart 142.34
Williams Co. 25.94
