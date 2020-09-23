Adv Auto Parts 146.45
Abbott Labs 102.73
ADM 45.16
Alliant Energy 49.83
Ameriprise 145.35
AutoZone, Inc 1,128.95
Boeing 151.18
Bank of America 23.26
BP PLC ADR 17.97
ConAgra Foods 33.86
Caterpillar 144.38
Clorox 212.23
ChevronTexaco 71.95
Darling Int’l 31.98
Deere & Co. 214.55
Dollar General 204.22
Ennis Bus Forms 16.72
Eaton Corp 98.78
Exelon 34.48
Fastenal 44.19
General Electric 6.11
Goodyear Tire 7.64
Harley Davidson 23.28
Hewlett Packard 18.32
IBM 118.83
International Paper 39.27
Illinois Tool Works 190.84
Johnson & Johnson 144.44
JP Morgan 92.74
Kohl’s 20.15
McDonald’s Corp. 214.97
Merck & Co. 82.63
Microsoft 200.59
Pepsico 131.00
Pfizer 36.00
Principal Financial 37.79
Proctor & Gamble 136.31
Prudential 61.96
Sherwin Williams 677.32
Target 151.01
Tyson Foods 57.09
Texas Instruments 135.16
Union Pacific 194.32
US Bancorp 34.50
US Cellular 29.67
Verizon 58.91
Walt Disney Co. 123.28
Wal-Mart 135.99
Williams Co. 19.91
