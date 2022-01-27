Adv Auto Parts 225.11
Abbott Labs 120.44
ADM 74.20
Ameriprise 303.71
AutoZone, Inc. 1,907.73
Boeing 189.75
Bank of America 45.47
BP PLC ADR 31.53
ConAgra Foods 35.37
Caterpillar 212.17
Clorox 165.47
Chevron Texaco 135.37
Darling Int'l. 60.59
Deere & Co. 375.96
Dollar General 205.34
Walt Disney Co. 135.42
Ennis Business Forms 18.76
Eaton Corp. 155.42
Exelon 56.13
Fastenal 54.83
General Electric 89.90
Goodyear Tire 19.79
Harley Davidson 33.37
Hewlett Packard 15.81
IBM 132.52
International Paper 46.39
Illinois Tool Works 230.57
JP Morgan 59.27
Johnson & Johnson 170.59
Kohl's 59.77
Alliant Energy 58.91
McDonald's Corp. 248.74
Merck & Co. 80.58
Microsoft 299.84
Pepisco 69.37
Pfizer 53.37
Principal Financial 72.41
Proctor & Gamble 159.13
Prudential 110.61
Sherwin Williams 283.17
Target 212.18
Tyson Foods 90.02
Texas Instruments 174.81
Union Pacific 244.59
US Bancorp 57.44
US Cellular 30.14
Verizon 51.19
Williams. Co. 29.37
Wal-Mart 135.84
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.