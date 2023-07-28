Adv Auto Parts 73.17
Abbott Labs 112.73
ADM 86.39
Ameriprise 345.22
AutoZone, Inc. 2,477.77
Boeing 238.69
Bank of America 31.90
BP PLC ADR 36.72
ConAgra Foods 33.03
Caterpillar 260.43
Clorox 153.89
Chevron Texaco 158.87
Darling Int'l. 69.76
Deere & Co. 427.11
Dollar General 170.54
Walt Disney Co. 86.13
Ennis Business Forms 21.31
Eaton Corp. 203.33
Exelon 41.70
Fastenal 58.43
General Electric 114.39
Goodyear Tire 16.08
Harley Davidson 38.71
Hewlett Packard 17.26
IBM 143.41
International Paper 35.74
Illinois Tool Works 260.01
JP Morgan 55.82
Johnson & Johnson 174.48
Kohl's 28.23
Alliant Energy 53.89
McDonald's Corp. 294.03
Merck & Co. 106.34
Microsoft 338.37
Pepisco 190.31
Pfizer 36.07
Principal Financial 79.50
Proctor & Gamble 156.41
Prudential 96.28
Sherwin Williams 280.12
Target 135.00
Tyson Foods 56.35
Texas Instruments 178.37
Union Pacific 232.77
US Bancorp 39.54
US Cellular 17.88
Verizon 34.03
Williams. Co. 34.06
Wal-Mart 159.91
