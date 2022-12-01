Adv Auto Parts 151.30
Abbott Labs 107.93
ADM 91.32
Ameriprise 330.93
AutoZone, Inc. 2,552.97
Boeing 175.78
Bank of America 36.55
BP PLC ADR 35.72
ConAgra Foods 37.83
Caterpillar 235.69
Clorox 149.86
Chevron Texaco 182.49
Darling Int'l. 64.60
Deere & Co. 441.81
Dollar General 236.34
Walt Disney Co. 98.59
Ennis Business Forms 23.16
Eaton Corp. 163.36
Exelon 41.53
Fastenal 51.56
General Electric 85.26
Goodyear Tire 11.22
Harley Davidson 47.31
Hewlett Packard 16.82
IBM 149.16
International Paper 37.39
Illinois Tool Works 227.43
JP Morgan 56.12
Johnson & Johnson 178.74
Kohl's 31.80
Alliant Energy 55.53
McDonald's Corp. 273.60
Merck & Co. 109.80
Microsoft 254.69
Pepisco 185.90
Pfizer 51.08
Principal Financial 90.92
Proctor & Gamble 149.25
Prudential 107.73
Sherwin Williams 251.61
Target 165.03
Tyson Foods 65.48
Texas Instruments 177.50
Union Pacific 215.93
US Bancorp 45.35
US Cellular 20.51
Verizon 38.55
Williams. Co. 34.92
Wal-Mart 153.37
