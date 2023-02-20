Adv Auto Parts  149.99

Abbott Labs   106.74

ADM  81.59

Ameriprise   351.48

AutoZone, Inc.   2,605.62

Boeing   211.66

Bank of America   35.35

BP PLC ADR  40.02

ConAgra Foods   36.41

Caterpillar 247.79

Clorox   153.63

Chevron Texaco   162.85

Darling Int'l.   66.55

Deere & Co.  433.31

Dollar General  227.82

Walt Disney Co.   105.22

Ennis Business Forms  21.67

Eaton Corp.   175.24

Exelon   43.05

Fastenal   53.44

General Electric   83.04

Goodyear Tire  11.80

Harley Davidson   48.67

Hewlett Packard 16.36

IBM   135.02

International Paper   38.27

Illinois Tool Works   240.34

JP Morgan  54.90

Johnson & Johnson   160.39

Kohl's 32.43

Alliant Energy   53.97

McDonald's Corp.   269.99

Merck & Co. 109.52

Microsoft   258.06

Pepisco   176.28

Pfizer 43.21

Principal Financial 91.03

Proctor & Gamble   140.01

Prudential   101.53

Sherwin Williams   227.98

Target  173.22

Tyson Foods  61.37

Texas Instruments   175.32

Union Pacific   201.59

US Bancorp   48.60

US Cellular   26.15

Verizon  40.22

Williams. Co.   31.26

Wal-Mart   146.44

