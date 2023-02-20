Adv Auto Parts 149.99
Abbott Labs 106.74
ADM 81.59
Ameriprise 351.48
AutoZone, Inc. 2,605.62
Boeing 211.66
Bank of America 35.35
BP PLC ADR 40.02
ConAgra Foods 36.41
Caterpillar 247.79
Clorox 153.63
Chevron Texaco 162.85
Darling Int'l. 66.55
Deere & Co. 433.31
Dollar General 227.82
Walt Disney Co. 105.22
Ennis Business Forms 21.67
Eaton Corp. 175.24
Exelon 43.05
Fastenal 53.44
General Electric 83.04
Goodyear Tire 11.80
Harley Davidson 48.67
Hewlett Packard 16.36
IBM 135.02
International Paper 38.27
Illinois Tool Works 240.34
JP Morgan 54.90
Johnson & Johnson 160.39
Kohl's 32.43
Alliant Energy 53.97
McDonald's Corp. 269.99
Merck & Co. 109.52
Microsoft 258.06
Pepisco 176.28
Pfizer 43.21
Principal Financial 91.03
Proctor & Gamble 140.01
Prudential 101.53
Sherwin Williams 227.98
Target 173.22
Tyson Foods 61.37
Texas Instruments 175.32
Union Pacific 201.59
US Bancorp 48.60
US Cellular 26.15
Verizon 40.22
Williams. Co. 31.26
Wal-Mart 146.44
