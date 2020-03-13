Adv Auto Parts 113.68
Abbott Labs 81.81
ADM 34.64
Alliant Energy 50.90
Ameriprise 113.33
AutoZone, Inc 1012.73
Boeing 170.20
Bank of America 24.16
BP PLC ADR 22.17
ConAgra Foods 24.79
Caterpillar 99.64
Clorox 167.77
ChevronTexaco 83.42
Darling Int’l 19.23
Deere & Co. 150.01
Dollar General 145.75
Ennis Bus Forms 16.78
Eaton Corp 85.55
Exelon 36.36
Fastenal 34.09
General Electric 7.85
Goodyear Tire 7.21
Harley Davidson 23.75
Hewlett Packard 17.17
IBM 107.95
International Paper 33.44
Illinois Tool Works 156.45
Johnson & Johnson 134.29
JP Morgan 103.91
Kohl’s 24.78
McDonald’s Corp. 177.13
Merck & Co. 76.80
Microsoft 158.83
Pepsico 127.45
Pfizer 35.55
Principal Financial 32.76
Proctor & Gamble 114.08
Prudential 52.92
Sherwin Williams 499.33
Target 100.92
Tyson Foods 52.51
Texas Instruments 106.04
Union Pacific 143.85
US Bancorp 37.10
US Cellular 27.44
Verizon 54.17
Walt Disney Co. 102.52
Wal-Mart 114.10
Williams Co. 15.81
