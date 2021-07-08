Adv Auto Parts 207.51
Abbott Labs 119.26
ADM 59.13
Alliant Energy 56.84
Ameriprise 241.33
AutoZone, Inc 1,537.48
Boeing 236.77
Bank of America 38.78
BP PLC ADR 25.58
ConAgra Foods 36.09
Caterpillar 212.11
Clorox 181.88
ChevronTexaco 102.60
Darling Int’l 66.18
Deere & Co. 343.58
Dollar General 219.66
Ennis Bus Forms 20.36
Eaton Corp 150.57
Exelon 44.93
Fastenal 53.00
General Electric 12.87
Goodyear Tire 16.35
Harley Davidson 44.32
Hewlett Packard 14.30
IBM 140.74
International Paper 61.33
Illinois Tool Works 223.83
Johnson & Johnson 169.08
JP Morgan 60.79
Kohl’s 51.22
McDonald’s Corp. 232.84
Merck & Co. 78.12
Microsoft 277.42
Pepsico 149.86
Pfizer 39.25
Principal Financial 59.94
Proctor & Gamble 136.98
Prudential 97.15
Sherwin Williams 273.09
Target 248.58
Tyson Foods 72.64
Texas Instruments 188.24
Union Pacific 218.34
US Bancorp 55.04
US Cellular 36.12
Verizon 55.68
Walt Disney Co. 172.80
Wal-Mart 139.59
Williams Co. 26.24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.