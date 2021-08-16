Adv Auto Parts 212.26
Abbott Labs 124.66
ADM 62.68
Alliant Energy 61.64
Ameriprise 271.26
AutoZone, Inc 1,633.07
Boeing 229.06
Bank of America 41.29
BP PLC ADR 24.73
ConAgra Foods 33.97
Caterpillar 217.71
Clorox 169.89
Chevron-Texaco 100.92
Darling Int’l 79.00
Deere & Co. 383.03
Dollar General 237.84
Ennis Bus Forms 20.32
Eaton Corp 168.51
Exelon 48.58
Fastenal 55.62
General Electric 103.35
Goodyear Tire 16.33
Harley Davidson 41.14
Hewlett Packard 29.44
IBM 143.59
International Paper 59.48
Illinois Tool Works 235.20
Johnson & Johnson 177.84
JP Morgan 158.93
Kohl’s 54.00
McDonald’s Corp. 240.97
Merck & Co. 77.93
Microsoft 294.60
Pepsico 158.05
Pfizer 48.91
Principal Financial 66.65
Proctor & Gamble 144.64
Prudential 107.32
Sherwin Williams 307.76
Target 263.15
Tyson Foods 81.11
Texas Instruments 189.85
Union Pacific 227.49
US Bancorp 57.57
US Cellular 30.92
Verizon 55.98
Walt Disney Co. 179.09
Wal-Mart 150.75
Williams Co. 24.61
