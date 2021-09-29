Adv Auto Parts 216.50
Abbott Labs 119.40
ADM 60.72
Alliant Energy 56.75
Ameriprise 271.00
AutoZone, Inc 1,737.00
Boeing 225.29
Bank of America 43.09
BP PLC ADR 27.11
ConAgra Foods 34.65
Caterpillar 197.74
Clorox 168.21
Chevron-Texaco 103.37
Darling Int’l 72.87
Deere & Co. 350.82
Dollar General 216.81
Ennis Bus Forms 19.23
Eaton Corp 153.63
Exelon 48.63
Fastenal 52.82
General Electric 106.21
Goodyear Tire 17.91
Harley Davidson 37.64
Hewlett Packard 27.32
IBM 139.24
International Paper 57.19
Illinois Tool Works 213.33
Johnson & Johnson 164.05
JP Morgan 166.02
Kohl’s 53.66
McDonald’s Corp. 244.33
Merck & Co. 75.06
Microsoft 284.00
Pepsico 152.30
Pfizer 43.55
Principal Financial 65.35
Proctor & Gamble 141.97
Prudential 105.95
Sherwin Williams 282.48
Target 235.96
Tyson Foods 80.44
Texas Instruments 193.07
Union Pacific 201.58
US Bancorp 60.26
US Cellular 32.22
Verizon 54.42
Walt Disney Co. 172.67
Wal-Mart 140.41
Williams Co. 26.29
