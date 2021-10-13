Adv Auto Parts 210.32
Abbott Labs 117.00
ADM 62.92
Alliant Energy 55.46
Ameriprise 278.35
AutoZone, Inc 1,683.08
Boeing 221.78
Bank of America 43.14
BP PLC ADR 29.19
ConAgra Foods 33.16
Caterpillar 188.94
Clorox 160.73
Chevron-Texaco 107.79
Darling Int’l 72.67
Deere & Co. 329.00
Dollar General 209.40
Ennis Bus Forms 18.90
Eaton Corp 153.39
Exelon 49.08
Fastenal 53.65
General Electric 102.36
Goodyear Tire 18.44
Harley Davidson 36.47
Hewlett Packard 26.48
IBM 140.76
International Paper 55.28
Illinois Tool Works 214.78
Johnson & Johnson 159.20
JP Morgan 161.00
Kohl’s 45.19
McDonald’s Corp. 242.65
Merck & Co. 78.95
Microsoft 296.31
Pepsico 157.99
Pfizer 41.42
Principal Financial 67.02
Proctor & Gamble 142.44
Prudential 107.45
Sherwin Williams 289.94
Target 236.75
Tyson Foods 79.31
Texas Instruments 187.10
Union Pacific 215.85
US Bancorp 61.46
US Cellular 31.27
Verizon 51.35
Walt Disney Co. 172.96
Wal-Mart 138.37
Williams Co. 28.93
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.