Adv Auto Parts 170.99
Abbott Labs 110.81
ADM 52.05
Alliant Energy 48.55
Ameriprise 201.52
AutoZone, Inc 1,266.34
Boeing 206.77
Bank of America 33.06
BP PLC ADR 24.38
ConAgra Foods 33.10
Caterpillar 194.13
Clorox 193.77
ChevronTexaco 91.57
Darling Int’l 66.22
Deere & Co. 294.90
Dollar General 215.49
Ennis Bus Forms 17.98
Eaton Corp 127.02
Exelon 41.86
Fastenal 50.48
General Electric 11.45
Goodyear Tire 11.42
Harley Davidson 38.83
Hewlett Packard 25.79
IBM 128.58
International Paper 52.08
Illinois Tool Works 207.98
Johnson & Johnson 159.34
JP Morgan 138.13
Kohl’s 42.40
McDonald’s Corp. 214.31
Merck & Co. 85.01
Microsoft 217.49
Pepsico 142.09
Pfizer 37.78
Principal Financial 51.80
Proctor & Gamble 137.84
Prudential 80.78
Sherwin Williams 734.87
Target 195.22
Tyson Foods 64.76
Texas Instruments 171.31
Union Pacific 217.28
US Bancorp 49.34
US Cellular 30.86
Verizon 57.46
Walt Disney Co. 179.09
Wal-Mart 147.24
Williams Co. 21.52
