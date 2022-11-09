Adv Auto Parts 175.35
Abbott Labs 99.46
ADM 93.06
Ameriprise 315.81
AutoZone, Inc. 2,464.89
Boeing 168.74
Bank of America 36.52
BP PLC ADR 32.33
ConAgra Foods 35.53
Caterpillar 225.54
Clorox 140.28
Chevron Texaco 177.93
Darling Int’l. 70.94
Deere & Co. 397.09
Dollar General 242.36
Walt Disney Co. 86.75
Ennis Business Forms 22.55
Eaton Corp. 156.30
Exelon 37.69
Fastenal 48.88
General Electric 83.15
Goodyear Tire 9.89
Harley Davidson 44.67
Hewlett Packard 14.15
IBM 137.39
International Paper 33.22
Illinois Tool Works 211.62
JP Morgan 53.92
Johnson & Johnson 172.45
Kohl’s 27.03
Alliant Energy 53.34
McDonald’s Corp. 277.79
Merck & Co. 101.59
Microsoft 224.51
Pepisco 178.55
Pfizer 46.72
Principal Financial 89.47
Proctor & Gamble 136.48
Prudential 102.42
Sherwin Williams 222.00
Target 152.99
Tyson Foods 64.11
Texas Instruments 164.99
Union Pacific 203.41
US Bancorp 43.24
US Cellular 21.81
Verizon 37.62
Williams. Co. 32.67
Wal-Mart 139.47
