Adv. Auto Parts 166.80
Abbott Labs 104.00
ADM 84.77
Ameriprise 272.26
AutoZone, Inc. 2,165.65
Boeing 144.29
Bank of America 34.12
BP PLC ADR 31.01
ConAgra Foods 33.83
Caterpillar 179.47
Clorox 141.77
Chevron Texaco 156.45
Darling Int'l. 73.22
Deere & Co. 354.50
Dollar General 243.79
Walt Disney Co. 108.25
Ennis Business Forms 20.23
Eaton Corp. 138.27
Exelon 43.21
Fastenal 47.36
General Electric 66.39
Goodyear Tire 12.86
Harley Davidson 40.71
Hewlett Packard 13.06
IBM 127.27
International Paper 35.23
Illinois Tool Works 194.06
JP Morgan 54.20
Johnson & Johnson 167.60
Kohl's 28.74
Alliant Energy 60.86
McDonald's Corp. 254.91
Merck & Co. 87.72
Microsoft 244.74
Pepisco 166.97
Pfizer 46.03
Principal Financial 77.01
Proctor & Gamble 138.28
Prudential 91.92
Sherwin Williams 221.56
Target 164.09
Tyson Foods 72.01
Texas Instruments 165.26
Union Pacific 212.00
US Bancorp 45.87
US Cellular 26.90
Verizon 41.25
Williams. Co. 31.69
Wal-Mart 133.19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.