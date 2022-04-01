Adv Auto Parts 207.48
Abbott Labs 118.58
ADM 91.17
Ameriprise 297.41
AutoZone, Inc. 1,974.51
Boeing 190.76
Bank of America 40.90
BP PLC ADR 29.84
ConAgra Foods 34.08
Caterpillar 219.77
Clorox 142.83
Chevron Texaco 164.22
Darling Int'l. 83.20
Deere & Co. 416.80
Dollar General 226.30
Walt Disney Co. 137.00
Ennis Business Forms 18.69
Eaton Corp. 151.81
Exelon 47.66
Fastenal 59.67
General Electric 92.49
Goodyear Tire 14.20
Harley Davidson 38.76
Hewlett Packard 16.29
IBM 130.15
International Paper 46.30
Illinois Tool Works 210.15
JP Morgan 61.01
Johnson & Johnson 178.19
Kohl's 60.34
Alliant Energy 63.29
McDonald's Corp. 249.25
Merck & Co. 83.52
Microsoft 309.42
Pepisco 169.76
Pfizer 51.57
Principal Financial 73.89
Proctor & Gamble 155.09
Prudential 118.40
Sherwin Williams 255.21
Target 210.54
Tyson Foods 91.04
Texas Instruments 182.08
Union Pacific 259.96
US Bancorp 52.90
US Cellular 31.40
Verizon 52.12
Williams. Co. 33.83
Wal-Mart 151.01
