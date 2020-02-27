Adv Auto Parts 134.06
Abbott Labs 79.18
ADM 37.62
Alliant Energy 54.95
Ameriprise 146.22
AutoZone, Inc 1004.98
Boeing 287.92
Bank of America 29.13
BP PLC ADR 31.52
ConAgra Foods 26.35
Caterpillar 123.22
Clorox 168.69
ChevronTexaco 94.08
Darling Int’l 25.01
Deere & Co. 159.98
Dollar General 157.44
Ennis Bus Forms 20.79
Eaton Corp 93.25
Exelon 45.14
Fastenal 35.02
General Electric 10.39
Goodyear Tire 9.91
Harley Davidson 31.19
Hewlett Packard 21.87
IBM 133.01
International Paper 37.04
Illinois Tool Works 170.08
Johnson & Johnson 139.12
JP Morgan 121.37
Kohl’s 38.90
McDonald’s Corp. 201.00
Merck & Co. 78.02
Microsoft 158.18
Pepsico 136.37
Pfizer 34.10
Principal Financial 46.81
Proctor & Gamble 113.47
Prudential 77.50
Sherwin Williams 525.02
Target 105.57
Tyson Foods 69.19
Texas Instruments 113.13
Union Pacific 159.65
US Bancorp 47.52
US Cellular 29.91
Verizon 55.04
Walt Disney Co. 118.00
Wal-Mart 110.39
Williams Co. 18.91
