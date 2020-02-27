Adv Auto Parts          134.06

Abbott Labs       79.18

ADM          37.62

Alliant Energy   54.95

Ameriprise           146.22

AutoZone, Inc           1004.98

Boeing                287.92

Bank of America         29.13

BP PLC ADR          31.52

ConAgra Foods     26.35

Caterpillar      123.22

Clorox      168.69

ChevronTexaco  94.08

Darling Int’l     25.01

Deere & Co.      159.98

Dollar General     157.44

Ennis Bus Forms     20.79

Eaton Corp    93.25

Exelon      45.14

Fastenal    35.02

General Electric 10.39

Goodyear Tire      9.91

Harley Davidson           31.19

Hewlett Packard     21.87

IBM    133.01

International Paper     37.04

Illinois Tool Works    170.08

Johnson & Johnson     139.12

JP Morgan      121.37

Kohl’s       38.90

McDonald’s Corp.       201.00

Merck & Co.     78.02

Microsoft      158.18

Pepsico     136.37

Pfizer     34.10

Principal Financial      46.81

Proctor & Gamble      113.47

Prudential     77.50

Sherwin Williams     525.02

Target      105.57

Tyson Foods    69.19

Texas Instruments    113.13

Union Pacific      159.65

US Bancorp      47.52

US Cellular    29.91

Verizon      55.04

Walt Disney Co. 118.00

Wal-Mart      110.39

Williams Co.     18.91

