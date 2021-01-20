Adv Auto Parts 165.18
Abbott Labs 112.89
ADM 53.50
Alliant Energy 49.92
Ameriprise 213.16
AutoZone, Inc 1,239.98
Boeing 211.45
Bank of America 32.34
BP PLC ADR 24.81
ConAgra Foods 33.76
Caterpillar 192.34
Clorox 196.93
ChevronTexaco 95.38
Darling Int’l 68.92
Deere & Co. 300.94
Dollar General 205.12
Ennis Bus Forms 18.81
Eaton Corp 125.98
Exelon 43.05
Fastenal 48.70
General Electric 11.39
Goodyear Tire 11.43
Harley Davidson 42.57
Hewlett Packard 25.20
IBM 130.08
International Paper 50.99
Illinois Tool Works 204.99
Johnson & Johnson 162.38
JP Morgan 135.97
Kohl’s 43.68
McDonald’s Corp. 213.63
Merck & Co. 82.46
Microsoft 224.34
Pepsico 141.33
Pfizer 36.50
Principal Financial 53.68
Proctor & Gamble 131.93
Prudential 84.01
Sherwin Williams 736.22
Target 188.30
Tyson Foods 66.25
Texas Instruments 173.33
Union Pacific 218.18
US Bancorp 45.58
US Cellular 33.98
Verizon 57.26
Walt Disney Co. 173.64
Wal-Mart 145.51
Williams Co. 22.43
