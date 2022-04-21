Adv Auto Parts 225.56
Abbott Labs 123.37
ADM 96.05
Ameriprise 291.71
AutoZone, Inc. 2,231.31
Boeing 181.02
Bank of America 38.91
BP PLC ADR 30.81
ConAgra Foods 36.56
Caterpillar 232.57
Clorox 148.15
Chevron Texaco 164.58
Darling Int'l. 82.70
Deere & Co. 424.36
Dollar General 255.83
Walt Disney Co. 121.66
Ennis Business Forms 18.05
Eaton Corp. 149.95
Exelon 49.74
Fastenal 57.71
General Electric 91.72
Goodyear Tire 13.52
Harley Davidson 39.18
Hewlett Packard 16.32
IBM 139.85
International Paper 49.69
Illinois Tool Works 208.29
JP Morgan 61.67
Johnson & Johnson 183.36
Kohl's 58.61
Alliant Energy 64.45
McDonald's Corp. 255.25
Merck & Co. 86.23
Microsoft 280.81
Pepisco 174.84
Pfizer 49.11
Principal Financial 75.02
Proctor & Gamble 162.61
Prudential 119.86
Sherwin Williams 251.61
Target 248.17
Tyson Foods 97.79
Texas Instruments 177.23
Union Pacific 244.40
US Bancorp 52.64
US Cellular 30.42
Verizon 55.01
Williams. Co. 35.68
Wal-Mart 159.87
