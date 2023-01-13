Adv Auto Parts 151.03
Abbott Labs 113.51
ADM 88.40
Ameriprise 333.18
AutoZone, Inc. 2,368.88
Boeing 214.13
Bank of America 35.23
BP PLC ADR 35.56
ConAgra Foods 39.91
Caterpillar 254.46
Clorox 146.11
Chevron Texaco 177.56
Darling Int'l. 67.19
Deere & Co. 439.63
Dollar General 233.52
Walt Disney Co. 99.40
Ennis Business Forms 21.55
Eaton Corp. 164.45
Exelon 43.38
Fastenal 48.82
General Electric 80.20
Goodyear Tire 11.52
Harley Davidson 45.50
Hewlett Packard 16.45
IBM 145.89
International Paper 38.25
Illinois Tool Works 233.24
JP Morgan 55.70
Johnson & Johnson 173.43
Kohl's 28.83
Alliant Energy 55.51
McDonald's Corp. 268.89
Merck & Co. 112.25
Microsoft 239.23
Pepisco 175.24
Pfizer 47.85
Principal Financial 89.32
Proctor & Gamble 150.88
Prudential 101.00
Sherwin Williams 245.88
Target 164.60
Tyson Foods 64.98
Texas Instruments 179.01
Union Pacific 213.23
US Bancorp 47.33
US Cellular 22.29
Verizon 41.86
Williams. Co. 32.81
Wal-Mart 145.29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.