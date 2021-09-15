Adv Auto Parts 206.21
Abbott Labs 127.49
ADM 62.52
Ameriprise 271.27
AutoZone, Inc 1,596.72
Boeing 214.22
Bank of America 40.14
BP PLC ADR 25.77
ConAgra Foods 33.44
Caterpillar 205.73
Clorox 168.92
ChevronTexaco 98.24
Darling Int’l 77.30
Deere & Co. 359.77
Dollar General 216.97
Walt Disney Co. 184.41
Ennis Bus Forms 18.38
Eaton Corp 160.55
Exelon 50.85
Fastenal 53.76
General Electric 102.16
Goodyear Tire 17.18
Harley Davidson 38.78
Hewlett Packard 13.74
IBM 137.20
International Paper 57.94
Illinois Tool Works 220.20
JP Morgan 61.59
Johnson & Johnson 165.42
Kohl’s 52.43
Alliant Energy 59.27
McDonald’s Corp. 240.98
Merck & Co. 72.81
Microsoft 304.82
Pepsico 156.02
Pfizer 44.77
Principal Financial 66.08
Proctor & Gamble 145.12
Prudential 104.32
Sherwin Williams 299.41
Target 244.14
Tyson Foods 76.21
Texas Instruments 197.50
Union Pacific 204.25
US Bancorp 57.80
US Cellular 30.84
Verizon 54.57
Williams Co. 25.80
Wal-Mart 144.55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.