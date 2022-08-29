Adv Auto Parts 170.54
Abbott Labs 101.84
ADM 90.76
Ameriprise 271.74
AutoZone, Inc. 2,167.36
Boeing 165.42
Bank of America 33.90
BP PLC ADR 32.47
ConAgra Foods 35.04
Caterpillar 191.78
Clorox 145.12
Chevron Texaco 164.63
Darling Int’l. 77.85
Deere & Co. 380.61
Dollar General 238.63
Walt Disney Co. 113.53
Ennis Business Forms 21.48
Eaton Corp. 140.71
Exelon 45.00
Fastenal 51.01
General Electric 76.05
Goodyear Tire 14.48
Harley Davidson 39.70
Hewlett Packard 13.72
IBM 130.34
International Paper 42.15
Illinois Tool Works 196.54
JP Morgan 56.32
Johnson & Johnson 163.00
Kohl’s 28.09
Alliant Energy 62.50
McDonald’s Corp. 255.66
Merck & Co. 87.59
Microsoft 265.23
Pepisco 174.49
Pfizer 46.23
Principal Financial 75.71
Proctor & Gamble 141.69
Prudential 97.98
Sherwin Williams 234.01
Target 158.69
Tyson Foods 77.66
Texas Instruments 167.94
Union Pacific 232.41
US Bancorp 46.10
US Cellular 29.43
Verizon 43.33
Williams. Co. 35.24
Wal-Mart 132.88
