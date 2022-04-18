Adv Auto Parts   218.25

Abbott Labs   116.29

ADM 96.46

Ameriprise   290.40

AutoZone, Inc.   2,174.65

Boeing   179.85

Bank of America   38.85

BP PLC ADR  31.25

ConAgra Foods   35.39

Caterpillar   229.92

Clorox   143.52

Chevron Texaco   173.89

Darling Int'l.  80.90

Deere & Co.  438.45

Dollar General   250.18

Walt Disney Co.   127.77

Ennis Business Forms  18.17

Eaton Corp.   140.66

Exelon   49.23

Fastenal   54.95

General Electric   90.40

Goodyear Tire  13.24

Harley Davidson   38.43

Hewlett Packard 15.71

IBM   126.17

International Paper   47.46

Illinois Tool Works   196.63

JP Morgan  61.17

Johnson & Johnson   177.66

Kohl's  60.47

Alliant Energy   62.71

McDonald's Corp.   251.06

Merck & Co.   86.07

Microsoft   280.52

Pepisco   170.42

Pfizer  51.84

Principal Financial   73.92

Proctor & Gamble   157.06

Prudential   118.50

Sherwin Williams   246.17

Target   239.39

Tyson Foods   95.08

Texas Instruments   176.56

Union Pacific   242.12

US Bancorp   52.74

US Cellular   32.00

Verizon   53.39

Williams. Co.   35.31

Wal-Mart   155.88

