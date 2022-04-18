Adv Auto Parts 218.25
Abbott Labs 116.29
ADM 96.46
Ameriprise 290.40
AutoZone, Inc. 2,174.65
Boeing 179.85
Bank of America 38.85
BP PLC ADR 31.25
ConAgra Foods 35.39
Caterpillar 229.92
Clorox 143.52
Chevron Texaco 173.89
Darling Int'l. 80.90
Deere & Co. 438.45
Dollar General 250.18
Walt Disney Co. 127.77
Ennis Business Forms 18.17
Eaton Corp. 140.66
Exelon 49.23
Fastenal 54.95
General Electric 90.40
Goodyear Tire 13.24
Harley Davidson 38.43
Hewlett Packard 15.71
IBM 126.17
International Paper 47.46
Illinois Tool Works 196.63
JP Morgan 61.17
Johnson & Johnson 177.66
Kohl's 60.47
Alliant Energy 62.71
McDonald's Corp. 251.06
Merck & Co. 86.07
Microsoft 280.52
Pepisco 170.42
Pfizer 51.84
Principal Financial 73.92
Proctor & Gamble 157.06
Prudential 118.50
Sherwin Williams 246.17
Target 239.39
Tyson Foods 95.08
Texas Instruments 176.56
Union Pacific 242.12
US Bancorp 52.74
US Cellular 32.00
Verizon 53.39
Williams. Co. 35.31
Wal-Mart 155.88
