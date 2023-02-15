Adv Auto Parts 151.29
Abbott Labs 107.30
ADM 81.74
Ameriprise 350.43
AutoZone, Inc. 2,581.38
Boeing 217.46
Bank of America 35.56
BP PLC ADR 40.88
ConAgra Foods 35.87
Caterpillar 248.70
Clorox 153.73
Chevron Texaco 169.04
Darling Int’l. 68.45
Deere & Co. 409.94
Dollar General 232.14
Walt Disney Co. 109.24
Ennis Business Forms 21.48
Eaton Corp. 173.75
Exelon 42.67
Fastenal 53.08
General Electric 84.77
Goodyear Tire 11.82
Harley Davidson 48.84
Hewlett Packard 16.58
IBM 136.40
International Paper 39.28
Illinois Tool Works 240.14
JP Morgan 55.09
Johnson & Johnson 159.37
Kohl’s 33.45
Alliant Energy 53.44
McDonald’s Corp. 266.56
Merck & Co. 107.69
Microsoft 269.32
Pepisco 176.01
Pfizer 43.33
Principal Financial 92.01
Proctor & Gamble 138.94
Prudential 103.97
Sherwin Williams 232.60
Target 176.10
Tyson Foods 61.25
Texas Instruments 178.50
Union Pacific 203.07
US Bancorp 49.07
US Cellular 22.02
Verizon 40.38
Williams. Co. 32.11
Wal-Mart 146.57
