Adv Auto Parts  123.77

Abbott Labs   111.26

ADM  75.96

Ameriprise   291.25

AutoZone, Inc.   2,691.58

Boeing   198.41

Bank of America   27.71

BP PLC ADR  37.13

ConAgra Foods   37.82

Caterpillar 215.09

Clorox   169.60

Chevron Texaco   160.21

Darling Int'l.   57.69

Deere & Co.  381.09

Dollar General  218.95

Walt Disney Co.   100.52

Ennis Business Forms  19.47

Eaton Corp.   171.05

Exelon   42.85

Fastenal   54.66

General Electric  100.25

Goodyear Tire  11.43

Harley Davidson   35.45

Hewlett Packard 14.11

IBM   123.65

International Paper   32.37

Illinois Tool Works   230.40

JP Morgan  54.72

Johnson & Johnson   162.68

Kohl's 20.80

Alliant Energy   55.11

McDonald's Corp.   296.60

Merck & Co. 117.70

Microsoft   310.65

Pepisco   194.27

Pfizer 38.49

Principal Financial 71.51

Proctor & Gamble   156.03

Prudential   82.05

Sherwin Williams   230.95

Target  156.35

Tyson Foods 60.69

Texas Instruments   165.82

Union Pacific   201.23

US Bancorp   30.74

US Cellular   17.24

Verizon  37.83

Williams. Co.   30.18

Wal-Mart   151.77

