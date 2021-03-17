Adv Auto Parts 182.24
Abbott Labs 117.60
ADM 57.72
Alliant Energy 51.71
Ameriprise 225.56
AutoZone, Inc 1,292.53
Boeing 263.33
Bank of America 37.99
BP PLC ADR 26.47
ConAgra Foods 37.09
Caterpillar 233.89
Clorox 189.75
ChevronTexaco 108.01
Darling Int’l 75.70
Deere & Co. 379.63
Dollar General 187.85
Ennis Bus Forms 21.60
Eaton Corp 137.91
Exelon 42.97
Fastenal 48.41
General Electric 13.60
Goodyear Tire 17.90
Harley Davidson 36.91
Hewlett Packard 30.77
IBM 128.95
International Paper 54.15
Illinois Tool Works 219.76
Johnson & Johnson 160.76
JP Morgan 155.04
Kohl’s 61.08
McDonald’s Corp. 224.09
Merck & Co. 77.32
Microsoft 237.04
Pepsico 133.62
Pfizer 35.78
Principal Financial 60.26
Proctor & Gamble 128.53
Prudential 93.04
Sherwin Williams 712.36
Target 178.18
Tyson Foods 76.31
Texas Instruments 179.35
Union Pacific 212.25
US Bancorp 54.51
US Cellular 36.78
Verizon 55.78
Walt Disney Co. 195.14
Wal-Mart 132.28
Williams Co. 23.38
