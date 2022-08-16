Adv Auto Parts 209.60
Abbott Labs 112.03
ADM 86.58
Ameriprise 289.06
AutoZone, Inc. 2,329.52
Boeing 172.08
Bank of America 36.64
BP PLC ADR 30.93
ConAgra Foods 35.24
Caterpillar 197.52
Clorox 149.74
Chevron Texaco 156.41
Darling Int'l. 76.49
Deere & Co. 369.98
Dollar General 256.78
Walt Disney Co. 124.96
Ennis Business Forms 22.51
Eaton Corp. 153.10
Exelon 46.69
Fastenal 56.05
General Electric 81.07
Goodyear Tire 15.49
Harley Davidson 42.15
Hewlett Packard 14.95
IBM 136.56
International Paper 44.98
Illinois Tool Works 217.06
JP Morgan 57.83
Johnson & Johnson 167.57
Kohl's 35.09
Alliant Energy 64.06
McDonald's Corp. 266.29
Merck & Co. 90.59
Microsoft 292.71
Pepisco 180.32
Pfizer 49.86
Principal Financial 78.98
Proctor & Gamble 149.93
Prudential 105.18
Sherwin Williams 256.27
Target 180.19
Tyson Foods 82.09
Texas Instruments 183.36
Union Pacific 241.35
US Bancorp 49.30
US Cellular 30.56
Verizon 45.80
Williams. Co. 34.32
Wal-Mart 139.37
