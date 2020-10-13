Adv Auto Parts 157.38
Abbott Labs 108.37
ADM 48.83
Alliant Energy 54.08
Ameriprise 166.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,164.59
Boeing 162.14
Bank of America 24.95
BP PLC ADR 16.68
ConAgra Foods 37.94
Caterpillar 162.12
Clorox 221.17
ChevronTexaco 73.40
Darling Int’l 43.54
Deere & Co. 237.22
Dollar General 223.00
Ennis Bus Forms 17.24
Eaton Corp 107.60
Exelon 40.98
Fastenal 44.35
General Electric 6.72
Goodyear Tire 9.62
Harley Davidson 28.19
Hewlett Packard 19.68
IBM 125.10
International Paper 44.01
Illinois Tool Works 203.16
Johnson & Johnson 148.36
JP Morgan 100.78
Kohl’s 20.60
McDonald’s Corp. 227.35
Merck & Co. 80.71
Microsoft 222.86
Pepsico 143.54
Pfizer 36.90
Principal Financial 41.25
Proctor & Gamble 144.21
Prudential 66.40
Sherwin Williams 697.18
Target 165.64
Tyson Foods 58.96
Texas Instruments 154.49
Union Pacific 203.00
US Bancorp 38.42
US Cellular 30.91
Verizon 59.36
Walt Disney Co. 128.96
Wal-Mart 146.23
Williams Co. 19.42
