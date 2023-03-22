Adv Auto Parts  113.60

Abbott Labs   96.86

ADM  76.97

Ameriprise   296.24

AutoZone, Inc.   2,349.30

Boeing   196.16

Bank of America   27.64

BP PLC ADR  36.82

ConAgra Foods   36.32

Caterpillar 219.95

Clorox   154.64

Chevron Texaco   156.07

Darling Int'l.   55.80

Deere & Co.  394.97

Dollar General  206.44

Walt Disney Co.   94.90

Ennis Business Forms  21.16

Eaton Corp.   166.16

Exelon   39.68

Fastenal   51.83

General Electric   89.59

Goodyear Tire  10.09

Harley Davidson   37.88

Hewlett Packard 14.43

IBM   124.05

International Paper   34.40

Illinois Tool Works   231.01

JP Morgan  52.76

Johnson & Johnson   151.05

Kohl's 22.18

Alliant Energy   50.65

McDonald's Corp.   267.87

Merck & Co. 104.40

Microsoft   272.29

Pepisco   176.51

Pfizer    40.01

Principal Financial 72.37

Proctor & Gamble   143.99

Prudential   78.68

Sherwin Williams   211.34

Target  157.47

Tyson Foods  57.20

Texas Instruments   176.32

Union Pacific   185.72

US Bancorp   34.79

US Cellular   20.29

Verizon  37.31

Williams. Co.   28.64

Wal-Mart   139.52

Tags

Trending Video