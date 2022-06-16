Adv Auto Parts  165.45

Abbott Labs   102.07

ADM 79.03

Ameriprise   235.60

AutoZone, Inc.   2,001.16

Boeing   133.36

Bank of America   31.85

BP PLC ADR  29.58

ConAgra Foods   31.75

Caterpillar   194.79

Clorox   122.57

Chevron Texaco   155.48

Darling Int'l.   69.49

Deere & Co.  317.57

Dollar General  232.23

Walt Disney Co.   94.28

Ennis Business Forms  16.77

Eaton Corp.   126.11

Exelon   41.22

Fastenal  48.73

General Electric   65.29

Goodyear Tire  10.87

Harley Davidson   30.32

Hewlett Packard 13.35

IBM   135.67

International Paper   42.71

Illinois Tool Works   179.17

JP Morgan  52.86

Johnson & Johnson   170.08

Kohl's 40.31

Alliant Energy   54.97

McDonald's Corp.   235.19

Merck & Co.  84.89

Microsoft   244.97

Pepisco   157.03

Pfizer 47.48

Principal Financial 62.84

Proctor & Gamble   133.32

Prudential   91.33

Sherwin Williams   218.95

Target  142.89

Tyson Foods  82.55

Texas Instruments   151.37

Union Pacific   208.19

US Bancorp   45.41

US Cellular   28.13

Verizon  48.84

Williams. Co.   30.45

Wal-Mart   120.62

