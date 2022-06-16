Adv Auto Parts 165.45
Abbott Labs 102.07
ADM 79.03
Ameriprise 235.60
AutoZone, Inc. 2,001.16
Boeing 133.36
Bank of America 31.85
BP PLC ADR 29.58
ConAgra Foods 31.75
Caterpillar 194.79
Clorox 122.57
Chevron Texaco 155.48
Darling Int'l. 69.49
Deere & Co. 317.57
Dollar General 232.23
Walt Disney Co. 94.28
Ennis Business Forms 16.77
Eaton Corp. 126.11
Exelon 41.22
Fastenal 48.73
General Electric 65.29
Goodyear Tire 10.87
Harley Davidson 30.32
Hewlett Packard 13.35
IBM 135.67
International Paper 42.71
Illinois Tool Works 179.17
JP Morgan 52.86
Johnson & Johnson 170.08
Kohl's 40.31
Alliant Energy 54.97
McDonald's Corp. 235.19
Merck & Co. 84.89
Microsoft 244.97
Pepisco 157.03
Pfizer 47.48
Principal Financial 62.84
Proctor & Gamble 133.32
Prudential 91.33
Sherwin Williams 218.95
Target 142.89
Tyson Foods 82.55
Texas Instruments 151.37
Union Pacific 208.19
US Bancorp 45.41
US Cellular 28.13
Verizon 48.84
Williams. Co. 30.45
Wal-Mart 120.62
