Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 140.38
Abbott Labs 92.20
ADM 41.34
Alliant Energy 50.72
Ameriprise 154.08
AutoZone, Inc 1,126.47
Boeing 203.35
Bank of America 26.59
BP PLC ADR 26.37
ConAgra Foods 33.20
Caterpillar 132.43
Clorox 207.37
ChevronTexaco 97.59
Darling Int’l 24.34
Deere & Co. 160.99
Dollar General 190.13
Ennis Bus Forms 18.40
Eaton Corp 92.03
Exelon 40.00
Fastenal 42.49
General Electric 7.61
Goodyear Tire 9.51
Harley Davidson 25.78
Hewlett Packard 16.89
IBM 129.85
International Paper 36.78
Illinois Tool Works 174.48
Johnson & Johnson 147.72
JP Morgan 106.04
Kohl’s 23.94
McDonald’s Corp. 195.73
Merck & Co. 81.80
Microsoft 196.84
Pepsico 134.13
Pfizer 35.91
Principal Financial 44.34
Proctor & Gamble 119.15
Prudential 67.89
Sherwin Williams 581.37
Target 120.02
Tyson Foods 64.54
Texas Instruments 131.40
Union Pacific 175.40
US Bancorp 39.30
US Cellular 32.86
Verizon 58.04
Walt Disney Co. 122.17
Wal-Mart 121.13
Williams Co. 20.15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.