Adv Auto Parts          140.12

Abbott Labs       89.36

ADM          43.97

Alliant Energy   59.47

Ameriprise           179.04

AutoZone, Inc           1066.79

Boeing                338.30

Bank of America           34.72

BP PLC ADR          36.25

ConAgra Foods     29.80

Caterpillar      136.86

Clorox      164.84

ChevronTexaco  110.74

Darling Int’l     28.38

Deere & Co.      164.93

Dollar General     163.79

Ennis Bus Forms     21.20

Eaton Corp    104.31

Exelon      49.60

Fastenal    38.29

General Electric 12.61

Goodyear Tire      11.45

Harley Davidson           34.86

Hewlett Packard     22.43

IBM    150.86

International Paper     42.70

Illinois Tool Works    187.53

Johnson & Johnson     148.94

JP Morgan      137.49

Kohl’s        44.00

McDonald’s Corp.       215.63

Merck & Co.     82.00

Microsoft      187.28

Pepsico     145.53

Pfizer     36.23

Principal Financial      55.91

Proctor & Gamble      125.44

Prudential     93.10

Sherwin Williams     589.05

Target      117.39

Tyson Foods    77.83

Texas Instruments    133.13

Union Pacific      183.50

US Bancorp      54.75

US Cellular    36.21

Verizon      58.22

Walt Disney Co. 141.30

Wal-Mart      117.68

Williams Co.     21.55

Tags