Adv Auto Parts 140.12
Abbott Labs 89.36
ADM 43.97
Alliant Energy 59.47
Ameriprise 179.04
AutoZone, Inc 1066.79
Boeing 338.30
Bank of America 34.72
BP PLC ADR 36.25
ConAgra Foods 29.80
Caterpillar 136.86
Clorox 164.84
ChevronTexaco 110.74
Darling Int’l 28.38
Deere & Co. 164.93
Dollar General 163.79
Ennis Bus Forms 21.20
Eaton Corp 104.31
Exelon 49.60
Fastenal 38.29
General Electric 12.61
Goodyear Tire 11.45
Harley Davidson 34.86
Hewlett Packard 22.43
IBM 150.86
International Paper 42.70
Illinois Tool Works 187.53
Johnson & Johnson 148.94
JP Morgan 137.49
Kohl’s 44.00
McDonald’s Corp. 215.63
Merck & Co. 82.00
Microsoft 187.28
Pepsico 145.53
Pfizer 36.23
Principal Financial 55.91
Proctor & Gamble 125.44
Prudential 93.10
Sherwin Williams 589.05
Target 117.39
Tyson Foods 77.83
Texas Instruments 133.13
Union Pacific 183.50
US Bancorp 54.75
US Cellular 36.21
Verizon 58.22
Walt Disney Co. 141.30
Wal-Mart 117.68
Williams Co. 21.55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.