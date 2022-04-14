Adv Auto Parts 218.68
Abbott Labs 117.69
ADM 96.91
Ameriprise 290.73
AutoZone, Inc. 2,164.60
Boeing 181.94
Bank of America 37.57
BP PLC ADR 31.29
ConAgra Foods 35.62
Caterpillar 227.81
Clorox 145.57
Chevron Texaco 171.59
Darling Int’l. 80.37
Deere & Co. 436.75
Dollar General 248.77
Walt Disney Co. 130.47
Ennis Business Forms 18.24
Eaton Corp. 139.91
Exelon 49.03
Fastenal 56.01
General Electric 90.83
Goodyear Tire 13.26
Harley Davidson 38.20
Hewlett Packard 15.38
IBM 126.56
International Paper 47.43
Illinois Tool Works 196.27
JP Morgan 61.31
Johnson & Johnson 179.90
Kohl’s 61.00
Alliant Energy 63.39
McDonald’s Corp. 250.51
Merck & Co. 86.91
Microsoft 279.83
Pepisco 171.90
Pfizer 53.12
Principal Financial 73.95
Proctor & Gamble 158.57
Prudential 117.24
Sherwin Williams 252.90
Target 237.20
Tyson Foods 95.45
Texas Instruments 173.66
Union Pacific 246.21
US Bancorp 52.71
US Cellular 32.31
Verizon 53.83
Williams. Co. 35.52
Wal-Mart 157.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.