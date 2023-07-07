Adv Auto Parts 69.38
Abbott Labs 106.35
ADM 78.01
Ameriprise 332.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,469.51
Boeing 212.10
Bank of America 28.53
BP PLC ADR 35.25
ConAgra Foods 33.22
Caterpillar 245.18
Clorox 157.99
Chevron Texaco 154.22
Darling Int'l. 62.86
Deere & Co. 405.28
Dollar General 169.33
Walt Disney Co. 88.64
Ennis Business Forms 20.07
Eaton Corp. 198.46
Exelon 40.96
Fastenal 57.87
General Electric 108.27
Goodyear Tire 13.67
Harley Davidson 34.80
Hewlett Packard 16.87
IBM 132.08
International Paper 31.80
Illinois Tool Works 243.81
JP Morgan 54.57
Johnson & Johnson 159.25
Kohl's 24.21
Alliant Energy 52.63
McDonald's Corp. 292.10
Merck & Co. 109.00
Microsoft 337.22
Pepisco 183.08
Pfizer 35.53
Principal Financial 76.62
Proctor & Gamble 148.80
Prudential 89.85
Sherwin Williams 255.42
Target 130.05
Tyson Foods 51.76
Texas Instruments 173.70
Union Pacific 202.82
US Bancorp 33.54
US Cellular 18.62
Verizon 35.90
Williams. Co. 32.73
Wal-Mart 153.49
