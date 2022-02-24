Adv Auto Parts 200.81
Abbott Labs 118.72
ADM 75.85
Ameriprise 289.26
AutoZone, Inc. 1,794.77
Boeing 198.43
Bank of America 43.60
BP PLC ADR 29.17
ConAgra Foods 34.31
Caterpillar 184.69
Clorox 143.24
Chevron Texaco 134.85
Darling Int'l. 68.65
Deere & Co. 342.76
Dollar General 190.80
Walt Disney Co. 149.40
Ennis Business Forms 18.46
Eaton Corp. 150.31
Exelon 41.30
Fastenal 50.46
General Electric 92.54
Goodyear Tire 15.19
Harley Davidson 40.13
Hewlett Packard 16.25
IBM 121.97
International Paper 44.19
Illinois Tool Works 214.14
JP Morgan 58.69
Johnson & Johnson 158.14
Kohl's 55.67
Alliant Energy 55.93
McDonald's Corp. 245.03
Merck & Co. 73.51
Microsoft 294.59
Pepisco 163.79
Pfizer 45.96
Principal Financial 68.50
Proctor & Gamble 151.76
Prudential 108.95
Sherwin Williams 258.94
Target 191.55
Tyson Foods 90.33
Texas Instruments 169.59
Union Pacific 242.09
US Bancorp 55.33
US Cellular 26.75
Verizon 52.59
Williams. Co. 29.96
Wal-Mart 134.53
