Adv Auto Parts 115.23
Abbott Labs 104.05
ADM 72.85
Ameriprise 293.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,423.62
Boeing 199.27
Bank of America 28.10
BP PLC ADR 36.04
ConAgra Foods 35.07
Caterpillar 209.70
Clorox 159.65
Chevron Texaco 157.28
Darling Int'l. 64.46
Deere & Co. 354.08
Dollar General 208.83
Walt Disney Co. 89.07
Ennis Business Forms 20.29
Eaton Corp. 178.17
Exelon 40.15
Fastenal 53.85
General Electric 100.98
Goodyear Tire 13.83
Harley Davidson 32.33
Hewlett Packard 14.16
IBM 125.68
International Paper 31.46
Illinois Tool Works 221.98
JP Morgan 53.85
Johnson & Johnson 156.66
Kohl's 20.72
Alliant Energy 51.95
McDonald's Corp. 285.92
Merck & Co. 113.60
Microsoft 313.85
Pepisco 184.89
Pfizer 38.63
Principal Financial 68.51
Proctor & Gamble 146.38
Prudential 79.52
Sherwin Williams 228.78
Target 143.08
Tyson Foods 51.77
Texas Instruments 167.07
Union Pacific 191.91
US Bancorp 30.81
US Cellular 15.08
Verizon 35.87
Williams. Co. 29.27
Wal-Mart 147.63
