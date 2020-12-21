Adv Auto Parts 160.49
Abbott Labs 108.09
ADM 49.37
Alliant Energy 50.34
Ameriprise 188.68
AutoZone, Inc 1,192.91
Boeing 219.31
Bank of America 29.74
BP PLC ADR 20.68
ConAgra Foods 35.97
Caterpillar 180.16
Clorox 202.45
ChevronTexaco 86.07
Darling Int’l 55.52
Deere & Co. 267.75
Dollar General 211.03
Ennis Bus Forms 16.51
Eaton Corp 116.98
Exelon 41.51
Fastenal 49.61
General Electric 10.77
Goodyear Tire 10.29
Harley Davidson 35.59
Hewlett Packard 24.00
IBM 123.39
International Paper 49.48
Illinois Tool Works 203.86
Johnson & Johnson 153.02
JP Morgan 123.55
Kohl’s 38.41
McDonald’s Corp. 211.67
Merck & Co. 79.29
Microsoft 222.59
Pepsico 145.40
Pfizer 37.38
Principal Financial 47.50
Proctor & Gamble 137.49
Prudential 76.20
Sherwin Williams 729.17
Target 171.72
Tyson Foods 63.85
Texas Instruments 162.43
Union Pacific 202.49
US Bancorp 45.33
US Cellular 29.56
Verizon 59.49
Walt Disney Co. 170.68
Wal-Mart 145.97
Williams Co. 20.70
