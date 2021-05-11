Adv Auto Parts 204.44
Abbott Labs 118.37
ADM 66.91
Alliant Energy 56.97
Ameriprise 258.19
AutoZone, Inc 1,492.58
Boeing 229.02
Bank of America 41.60
BP PLC ADR 25.97
ConAgra Foods 37.96
Caterpillar 239.18
Clorox 185.86
Chevron-Texaco 106.73
Darling Int’l 70.85
Deere & Co. 383.01
Dollar General 214.11
Ennis Bus Forms 20.84
Eaton Corp 145.87
Exelon 44.44
Fastenal 52.89
General Electric 13.10
Goodyear Tire 18.99
Harley Davidson 47.29
Hewlett Packard 33.60
IBM 144.26
International Paper 62.66
Illinois Tool Works 236.56
Johnson & Johnson 168.88
JP Morgan 158.64
Kohl’s 59.02
McDonald’s Corp. 233.98
Merck & Co. 77.49
Microsoft 246.23
Pepsico 145.65
Pfizer 39.34
Principal Financial 64.81
Proctor & Gamble 137.03
Prudential 104.93
Sherwin Williams 285.81
Target 209.35
Tyson Foods 79.47
Texas Instruments 183.20
Union Pacific 226.65
US Bancorp 60.21
US Cellular 37.67
Verizon 58.59
Walt Disney Co. 181.72
Wal-Mart 139.55
Williams Co. 25.66
