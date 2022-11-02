Adv Auto Parts 186.89
Abbott Labs 98.04
ADM 95.80
Ameriprise 308.77
AutoZone, Inc. 2,478.68
Boeing 147.41
Bank of America 36.09
BP PLC ADR 32.76
ConAgra Foods 35.91
Caterpillar 214.54
Clorox 137.68
Chevron Texaco 178.50
Darling Int'l. 77.76
Deere & Co. 385.95
Dollar General 249.68
Walt Disney Co. 101.82
Ennis Business Forms 22.32
Eaton Corp. 150.61
Exelon 38.04
Fastenal 48.01
General Electric 77.40
Goodyear Tire 10.11
Harley Davidson 43.49
Hewlett Packard 14.00
IBM 136.83
International Paper 32.72
Illinois Tool Works 209.57
JP Morgan 53.30
Johnson & Johnson 170.43
Kohl's 27.06
Alliant Energy 52.12
McDonald's Corp. 270.37
Merck & Co. 99.40
Microsoft 220.10
Pepisco 178.24
Pfizer 47.07
Principal Financial 86.79
Proctor & Gamble 132.94
Prudential 105.29
Sherwin Williams 215.73
Target 160.20
Tyson Foods 67.44
Texas Instruments 158.49
Union Pacific 192.53
US Bancorp 41.75
US Cellular 31.16
Verizon 37.71
Williams. Co. 33.04
Wal-Mart 140.75
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.