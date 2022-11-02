Adv Auto Parts  186.89

Abbott Labs   98.04

ADM  95.80

Ameriprise   308.77

AutoZone, Inc.   2,478.68

Boeing   147.41

Bank of America   36.09

BP PLC ADR  32.76

ConAgra Foods   35.91

Caterpillar   214.54

Clorox   137.68

Chevron Texaco   178.50

Darling Int'l.   77.76

Deere & Co.  385.95

Dollar General  249.68

Walt Disney Co.   101.82

Ennis Business Forms  22.32

Eaton Corp.   150.61

Exelon   38.04

Fastenal   48.01

General Electric   77.40

Goodyear Tire  10.11

Harley Davidson   43.49

Hewlett Packard 14.00

IBM   136.83

International Paper   32.72

Illinois Tool Works   209.57

JP Morgan  53.30

Johnson & Johnson   170.43

Kohl's 27.06

Alliant Energy   52.12

McDonald's Corp.   270.37

Merck & Co.  99.40

Microsoft   220.10

Pepisco   178.24

Pfizer 47.07

Principal Financial 86.79

Proctor & Gamble   132.94

Prudential   105.29

Sherwin Williams   215.73

Target  160.20

Tyson Foods  67.44

Texas Instruments   158.49

Union Pacific   192.53

US Bancorp   41.75

US Cellular   31.16

Verizon  37.71

Williams. Co.   33.04

Wal-Mart   140.75

