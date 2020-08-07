Adv Auto Parts 152.00
Abbott Labs 101.24
ADM 44.02
Alliant Energy 54.72
Ameriprise 159.91
AutoZone, Inc 1,181.53
Boeing 170.01
Bank of America 26.10
BP PLC ADR 22.98
ConAgra Foods 37.82
Caterpillar 134.91
Clorox 237.40
ChevronTexaco 86.79
Darling Int’l 31.63
Deere & Co. 183.49
Dollar General 195.01
Ennis Bus Forms 18.00
Eaton Corp 97.75
Exelon 38.93
Fastenal 48.45
General Electric 6.40
Goodyear Tire 9.46
Harley Davidson 26.21
Hewlett Packard 18.47
IBM 124.96
International Paper 35.50
Illinois Tool Works 190.48
Johnson & Johnson 148.62
JP Morgan 99.39
Kohl’s 22.02
McDonald’s Corp. 204.60
Merck & Co. 81.01
Microsoft 212.48
Pepsico 136.74
Pfizer 38.45
Principal Financial 44.32
Proctor & Gamble 133.59
Prudential 67.99
Sherwin Williams 656.12
Target 131.78
Tyson Foods 62.83
Texas Instruments 133.56
Union Pacific 182.90
US Bancorp 37.46
US Cellular 35.12
Verizon 58.52
Walt Disney Co. 130.00
Wal-Mart 129.99
Williams Co. 20.85
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.