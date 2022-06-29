Adv Auto Parts 176.72
Abbott Labs 109.10
ADM 77.24
Ameriprise 240.00
AutoZone, Inc. 2,140.00
Boeing 138.45
Bank of America 31.86
BP PLC ADR 28.77
ConAgra Foods 34.33
Caterpillar 183.48
Clorox 139.54
Chevron Texaco 146.98
Darling Int’l. 63.45
Deere & Co. 300.65
Dollar General 247.05
Walt Disney Co. 95.65
Ennis Business Forms 20.21
Eaton Corp. 127.27
Exelon 44.34
Fastenal 49.71
General Electric 63.69
Goodyear Tire 11.35
Harley Davidson 31.44
Hewlett Packard 13.36
IBM 140.71
International Paper 42.44
Illinois Tool Works 180.79
JP Morgan 55.46
Johnson & Johnson 176.99
Kohl’s 35.91
Alliant Energy 57.97
McDonald’s Corp. 247.74
Merck & Co. 92.51
Microsoft 260.26
Pepisco 166.73
Pfizer 50.94
Principal Financial 67.33
Proctor & Gamble 142.20
Prudential 96.33
Sherwin Williams 225.41
Target 141.90
Tyson Foods 86.30
Texas Instruments 152.78
Union Pacific 213.15
US Bancorp 46.12
US Cellular 28.80
Verizon 50.94
Williams. Co. 31.51
Wal-Mart 121.92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.