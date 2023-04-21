Adv Auto Parts 128.21
Abbott Labs 111.66
ADM 80.50Ameriprise 314.10
AutoZone, Inc. 2,681.97
Boeing 205.1
Bank of America 29.87
BP PLC ADR 39.64
ConAgra Foods 37.45
Caterpillar 220.27
Clorox 165.26
Chevron Texaco 169.12
Darling Int’l. 57.08
Deere & Co. 386.750
Dollar General 218.32
Walt Disney Co. 99.57
Ennis Business Forms 19.89
Eaton Corp. 162.90
Exelon 43.22
Fastenal 54.81
General Electric 99.51
Goodyear Tire 10.55
Harley Davidson 37.60
Hewlett Packard 14.46
IBM 125.73
International Paper 36.03
Illinois Tool Works 236.19
JP Morgan 55.08
Johnson & Johnson 162.69
Kohl’s 23.16
Alliant Energy 55.29
McDonald’s Corp. 292.06
Merck & Co. 115.37
Microsoft 285.76
Pepisco 185.41
Pfizer 40.21
Principal Financial 75.15
Proctor & Gamble 156.07
Prudential 85.71
Sherwin Williams 233.64
Target 162.18
Tyson Foods 61.01
Texas Instruments 177.02
Union Pacific 198.85
US Bancorp 33.52
US Cellular 21.34
Verizon 37.32
Williams. Co. 29.93
Wal-Mart 157.73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.