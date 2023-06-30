Adv Auto Parts 70.30
Abbott Labs 109.02
ADM 75.56
Ameriprise 332.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,493.36
Boeing 211.16
Bank of America 28.69
BP PLC ADR 33.29
ConAgra Foods 33.71
Caterpillar 245.97
Clorox 159.04
Chevron Texaco 157.35
Darling Int'l. 63.79
Deere & Co. 405.19
Dollar General 169.74
Walt Disney Co. 89.28
Ennis Business Forms 20.38
Eaton Corp. 201.10
Exelon 40.74
Fastenal 58.99
General Electric 109.85
Goodyear Tire 13.68
Harley Davidson 35.21
Hewlett Packard 16.79
IBM 133.81
International Paper 31.81
Illinois Tool Works 250.16
JP Morgan 55.33
Johnson & Johnson 165.52
Kohl's 23.05
Alliant Energy 52.48
McDonald's Corp. 298.41
Merck & Co. 115.39
Microsoft 340.54
Pepisco 185.22
Pfizer 36.68
Principal Financial 75.84
Proctor & Gamble 151.74
Prudential 88.22
Sherwin Williams 265.52
Target 131.90
Tyson Foods 51.04
Texas Instruments 180.02
Union Pacific 204.62
US Bancorp 33.04
US Cellular 17.64
Verizon 37.19
Williams. Co. 32.63
Wal-Mart 157.18
